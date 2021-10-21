Tomasha Matchem, 41, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Survivors include her daughter, Niema Vernice Matchem; son Deshawn Dior Matchem; brothers Rodney Russell and James Matchem; and sisters Stephanie Ray and Nakeshia Matchem.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Earlington. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville.
A mask is required.
