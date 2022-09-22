  1. "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe  — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to have sexually explicit images.
  2. "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
  3. "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson — LGBTQIA+ content, profanity and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
  4. "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Perez — Depictions of abuse and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
  5. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas — Profanity, violence and was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda.
  6. "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie — Profanity, sexual references and use of a derogatory term.
  7. "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews — Considered sexually explicit and degrading to women.
  8. "The Bluest Eyes" by Toni Morrison — Depicts child sexual abuse and was considered sexually explicit.
  9. "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson — Providing sexual education and LGBTQIA+ content.
  10. "Beyond Magenta" by Susan Kuklin — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

