- "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to have sexually explicit images.
- "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
- "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson — LGBTQIA+ content, profanity and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
- "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Perez — Depictions of abuse and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
- "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas — Profanity, violence and was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda.
- "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie — Profanity, sexual references and use of a derogatory term.
- "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews — Considered sexually explicit and degrading to women.
- "The Bluest Eyes" by Toni Morrison — Depicts child sexual abuse and was considered sexually explicit.
- "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson — Providing sexual education and LGBTQIA+ content.
- "Beyond Magenta" by Susan Kuklin — LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration.
