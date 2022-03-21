Despite lasting a relatively short period of time, Friday night’s storm that spurred a tornado in Hardin County, did result in some damage across parts of the county.
In Rineyville at the intersection of Spears Lane and St. John Road, a house received some significant damage due to a tornado.
Hardin County Chief Emergency Services Officer Bryce Shumate said on Saturday that this house had the most significant reported damage in the county because of the storm.
Damage included an opening up of the house’s attic and a complete destruction of a garage/tool shed that was next to the house. Debris from the shed were thrown around.
At the front of the house was a playground set that was actually picked up on the other side of the house and landed in the front.
Several yards from the house, a trail of debris where the tornado had gone could be seen across a farm field and up in trees.
Bryan Covell and his family were able to protect themselves from the storm by running into their basement.
He was outside on Saturday sorting through and cleaning up all of the destruction around his property. He said he thinks they’ll have to replace the entire roof.
Covell said his adrenaline had been running while taking cover, so he said he couldn’t describe the sound at the time. However, he said the sound did suddenly become much louder before they decided to take shelter.
“I was just focused on getting my kids and running into the basement as quick as we could,” he said.
He said the ordeal lasted just a few seconds before the tornado was gone.
Along with Covell, several family members, friends and other community members were out helping with the clean up and repairs. He said he was thankful for the help, and some had also offered supplies.
“We’re just thankful to God that he protected us and we’ll take care of the rest,” he said.
According to a summary put together by the National Weather Service in Louisville, a tornado did touch down at this location with a rating of EF-1, the second lowest rating with a sustained wind between 86 and 110 mph. Peak winds for this tornado reached 100 mph.
Across from the house was also a barn whose roof was completely peeled off by the tornado before it had reached the house.
The report states it moved to French Lane and Fuller Road, and then across St. John Church Road toward Kraft Road. Overall, it traveled a total of 4.12 miles and lasted 10 minutes. There were no injuries or deaths.
Shumate also said there was significant damage to utility poles at the intersection of Hutcherson Lane and South Wilson Road. A separate storm coming in from Meade County also impacted West Point, affecting the power of half the town early Saturday morning.
He said by the time the NWS notified them to set of the warning sirens, the storm had traveled a significant distance. He said several fire departments worked throughout the night.
“This storm came up extremely quick,” Shumate said.
However, he said they were able to get out messages on social media alerting people of a possible severe storm 20 minutes before a tornado had landed.
Shumate said that there was a report of a child that received facial lacerations from storm damage, but they were not transported for medical treatment, he said.
Nolin RECC reported in a Facebook post early Saturday morning that were downed power lines around the county due to the storm, affecting around 2,300 members. By 6:15 a.m., the page stated there were 73 affected members.
KU reported that about 47 customers were impacted in the county Saturday morning.
As of Sunday, Nolin RECC reported there were no outages in the county, and KU reported that there were less than five outages.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
