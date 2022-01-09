The transfer portal has added a completely new element to college recruiting.
When the NCAA introduced it in October 2018, it was meant to modernize what had previously been an archaic system — condensing all of the nation’s college transfers into one central database so that schools, coaches and players could all have access to the same information. What likely wasn’t anticipated was just how popular it would become.
More than 15,000 athletes from all sports in Division I, Division II and Division III (about 3.2%) entered the transfer portal in the first year of its creation, according to the NCAA.
In April 2021, the NCAA added a “one-time transfer rule” that allows student-athletes to transfer once without permission from their school and become immediately eligible to play instead of sitting out a year. After that, the floodgates opened. According to Sports Illustrated, more than 3,000 college football players at all levels have entered the transfer portal in the past two months alone.
Though the portal has affected programs differently, the University of Kentucky football team has excelled at making the most of its acquisitions.
Quarterback Will Levis (Penn State), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), linebacker Jacquez Jones (Ole Miss) and offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal (LSU) just completed their first seasons with the Wildcats, and all played vital starting roles in UK going 10-3 with a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
For UK coach Mark Stoops, who admittedly holds an old-school view of college football, it took some adjusting — but he knows, ultimately, that it’s something every program should get used to.
“This is a different era,” he said while announcing UK’s 2022 signing class in mid-December. “We’re playing by the rules that they put before us, and this is free agency in some ways. But the core of who you are still needs to be to recruit high school players and develop them and help them have a terrific college experience.”
So, for the Cats, the strategy is simple: Focus on the same “recruit and develop” mantra that has defined UK in recent years, while also adding veteran transfers to fill in the gaps.
However, Stoops knows that door goes both ways.
“With this many guys on your roster, you can imagine there’s going to be some turnover, and turnover is just part of it now,” he said. “You might as well just accept it.”
At least 13 Kentucky players have announced their decisions to head elsewhere in recent weeks, headlined by starting defensive back Cedrick Dort. Others leaving Lexington include reserve linebackers Marquez Bembry and Jared Casey (Indiana), former four-star safety Moses Douglas, seldom-used running back Torrance Davis, wide receiver Isaiah Epps (Tulsa), defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson, walk-on-turned-starting-punter Colin Goodfellow, reserve linebacker K.D. McDaniel (Central Florida), former three-star offensive tackle Jake Pope, rarely-used quarterback Nik Scalzo (Samford), running back Travis Tisdale, and oft-injured offensive lineman Naasir Watkins.
Before the season began, reserve quarterback Joey Gatewood entered the portal when he learned Levis was named the Cats’ starting signal-caller.
According to Stoops, there aren’t any hard feelings when players leave.
“Guys that maybe feel like they have a better opportunity somewhere else, we understand it and want what’s best for that person,” he said. “You have to have difficult talks with some of these guys because not everybody (can play). We’ve got a lot of guys out here. Not everybody’s getting what they want as far as playing time, but we’re here to do a job. I think they understand that, and we try to give everybody an opportunity to help us.”
Other coaches are dealing with the same issues around the country, especially when Name, Image and Likeness deals are added to the mix.
“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake: We have free agency in college football,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi. “The kids, a lot of times, go to where they’re going to get paid the most. No one else is saying that, maybe, but the kids say, ‘This is what I’m getting from it.’ ”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is rolling with the tide, so to speak.
“It’s our goal and aspiration when we recruit every player here to help them be successful personally, academically, athletically, and we want to continue to try to do that everywhere we can with every player,” Saban said during the 2021 regular season. “But the circumstances that we have now where players can decide to basically leave the team and go someplace else — we have to adapt to that.”
Before the college football season began, even Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey urged caution.
“We have to support an environment that provides more flexibility, permits legitimate transfer while holding to account those who tamper and want to turn college rosters into their personal recruiting grounds,” he said during the 2021 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, noting that some transfers in the portal never find a landing spot. “... We have a responsibility to dig deeper. It’s not enough to simply provide that flexibility; we have to do a better job of explaining those outcomes.”
Even with as much criticism as the transfer portal has drawn from coaches and administrators, its use by student-athletes has been overwhelming. College football players have enjoyed being able to get out of certain situations and land where the pastures might be greener.
In UK’s case, the grass is bluer — and, as it turned out for the Cats’ transfers, better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.