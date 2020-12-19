Trinity High School’s football team won its 27th state title and 15th under head coach Bob Beatty with a 28-0 victory over Louisville Male in the 2020 UK Orthopedic/KHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship title game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Shamrocks were led by senior Brad West, who ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Trinity’s defense held Male to 141 total yards (111 passing, 30 rushing). The Bulldogs converted just one of 10 third-down tries.
Trinity scored first when senior quarterback Nathan McElroy connected with senior receiver Collin Book for a 44-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McElroy completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 147 yards.
West scored his first touchdown from 4 yards out with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter to give Trinity a 14-0 lead. The senior added 10- and 6-yard TD runs in the second half.
Male finishes with an 8-2 record.
Class 3A
Ashland Blazer 35, Elizabethtown 14
The Tomcats complete an undefeated season — their program’s first — to claim the 2020 UK Orthopedic/KHSAA Class 3A State Football Championship for its own.
Ashland won its third state football title, and first since 1990 (also in Class 3A). Its only other championship was as a Class 2A school in 1967.
The Tomcats rushed for 415 yards. Keontae Pittman, an Army commit, took MVP honors after piling up 253 yards and three touchdowns — including a 58-yard dagger in the final minutes to seal the deal — on 32 carries. Hunter Gillum rushed only nine times but made the most of them, earning 115 yards and two scores.
Elizabethtown’s (12-1) ability to move the ball ebbed and flow, but they ultimately were tripped up by multiple scoring opportunities that ended in goose eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.