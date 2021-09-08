Whitesville Trinity rallied from a first-set defeat to upend Apollo 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
It is the second victory this season over a 9th District team for the Lady Raiders, who defeated rival Owensboro Catholic in five sets on Aug. 26 at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Trinity (10-3), which won its sixth consecutive match, was led by Hannah Nash (12 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists), Cassidy Morris (9 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs), Kenzie McDowell (6 kills), Bailey Millay (11 digs), Josie Aull (39 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces), Georgia Howard (14 digs, 9 kills), Taylor Pedley (14 digs, 2 assists), Abby Payne (18 digs, 3 kills), Corli Mills (2 kills).
Apollo slipped to 5-6 on the season.
OHIO COUNTY TOPS LADY MAROONS
Camryn Kennedy had 18 kills, 14 assists and six digs to lift the Lady Eagles over visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 in Hartford.
Also leading the way for Ohio County were Caroline Law (21 assists, 20 digs, 7 kills), Kaitlyn Sampson (11 kills, 9 digs), Kara Porter (4 kills), Lindsey Bryant (9 digs), Heaven Vanover (15 kills, 3 kills), Madison Kircher (9 digs), and Madison Decker (6 kills, 5 digs).
GIRLS’ SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, DAVIESS COUNTY 1Maddie Hayden and Ginny Young each scored a goal to lift the Lady Aces to a district win at OCHS.
Katie Riney and Rachel Taylor chipped in one assist apiece for Catholic (10-2, 5-0 in 9th District).
The Lady Panthers slipped to 3-8 overall and 1-2 against district competition.
McLEAN COUNTY 6, BUTLER COUNTY 1Abigail Humphrey scored three goals and dished two assists to lift the Lady Cougars to victory in Morgantown.
Also scoring goals for McLean County were Maddie McKittrick, Brilee Owens and Katie Knight. Other assists came from McKittrick and Owens.
Lady Cougars goalkeeper Kyndal Daugherty made five saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 1, MADISONVILLE- NORTH HOPKINS 1
Dax Sandifer had a goal and Hayden Boswell had an assist as the Panthers battled the Maroons to a 1-all deadlock in Madisonville.
Daviess County is now 7-1-3 on the season.
CASTLE (IND.) 3, APOLLO 2The Eagles got goals from Houston Collins and Teranse Twihenya in a loss in Newburgh.
Dah Hai added an assist for Apollo (5-4), and Taw Moo recorded six saves in goal.
MONDAY GIRLS’ SOCCER OHIO COUNTY 10, MADISONVILLE- NORTH HOPKINS 0
Emily Goff and Carly Embry each scored four goals and dished one assist apiece in the Lady Eagles’ victory in Hartford.
Kendra Calloway added a goal with three assists, and Emily Tichenor chipped in a goal for Ohio County (7-3).
Ella Gaddis and Maci Tichenor each had an assist, and Gracie Hall recorded four saves in goal.
SATURDAY CROSS COUNTRY DC GIRLS 3RD, BOYS 9TH AT MEMPHIS TWILIGHT
Daviess County’s Emily Rempe finished seventh, and Lucy Spaw placed eighth to lead the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish at the Memphis Twilight Classic at Mike Rose Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tennessee.
Other scorers for DC were Micah Sagar (33rd), Sally Tidwell (44th) and Ellington Crabtree (58th).
The DC boys placed ninth behind scores from Bryson McGary (39th), Justin Shelton (50th), Caleb Tidwell (60th), Nolan Kurz (100th) and Brayden Kaelin (125th).
AREA TEAMS COMPETE AT OWENSBORO INVITATIONAL
The Ohio County boys led all area teams with a seventh-place finish at the Owensboro Invitational at Yellow Creek Park, while plenty of individual boys and girls also had successful outings.
Ohio County got scores from Andrew Bratcher (27th), Elijah Berkley (33rd), William McConnell (57th), Aiden Casas (78th) and Tyler Johnson (86th).
Owensboro Catholic (eighth) got production from Austin Marsh (39th), Nolan Murphy (40th), Braden Davis (49th), Cooper Danzer (61st) and Patrick Hauke (68th).
Daviess County was 10th behind Frank Newton (59th), Narquise Sneed (64th), William Augustine (67th), Aidan Leachman (76th) and Matthew Dunlay (88th).
Among individuals, Owensboro’s Adrian Askin was eighth, Whitesville Trinity’s Jacob Howard placed 20th, OHS’s Jacob Coleman was 44th, Hancock County’s Griffin DeJarnette finished 71st, Owensboro’s Beckett Gilmore earned 74th, Trinity’s Christian Miller was 80th, and Trinity’s Dalton Millay placed 85th.
On the girls’ side, Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski took second overall to lead all area runners, while Owensboro Catholic placed seventh as a team.
The Lady Aces’ scorers included Ainsley Sutter (31st), Peyton Reid (40th), Savannah Sprague (41st), Chloe Sprague (63rd) and Emma Haynes (65th).
Other individual competitors were Owensboro’s Addison Edge (23rd), Ohio County’s Emily Spradlin (33rd), Owensboro’s Tiara Campbell Newton (36th), Hancock County’s Lauren Proctor (37th) and Julianna Nevitt (45th), Whitesville Trinity’s Natalie Rhinerson (47th) and OHS’s Keeli Hanley (53rd).
