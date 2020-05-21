Truist, formally BB&T, announced Wednesday it would make a $20,000 donation to the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.
The bank is providing the funding to support the organization’s operations in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will support the purchase of essential personal protective equipment, transportation, staffing and supplies for virtual programming.
The donation will allow the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club to continue to reach kids in need.
"We welcome their support and value their trust and generosity towards our organization," said Steve Winkler, the club's CEO. "This contribution will go a long way by supplying critical funding for the Owensboro community."
The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club serves children in Owensboro, Henderson, Morgantown and South Spencer, Indiana. The club plans to expand its services to Ohio County in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.