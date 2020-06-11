June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain condition that leads to memory loss, behavior changes and difficulty functioning normally. According to the National Institutes of Aging, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and ranks as the third leading cause of death for older adults. Alzheimer’s disease is caused by damage to the brain that likely occurs due to genetic, environmental and/or lifestyle factors.
One lifestyle factor that researchers today are especially interested in is how our eating habits affect our brain. Promising research on the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets has led researchers to combine these two eating patterns to develop the MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet, which is currently being studied for Alzheimer’s disease prevention. A preliminary study showed that following the MIND Diet, even moderately well, may have benefits for Alzheimer’s disease prevention. The MIND diet encourages the inclusion of 10 brain-friendly food groups at meals and snacks. It also highlights five food groups to eat less often for brain health.
Brain-Friendly Foods
• Green leafy vegetables: have at least 6 servings per week
• Other vegetables: have at least one serving daily
• Nuts: have at least 5 servings per week
• Berries: have at least twice weekly
• Beans: have at least 4 servings per week
• Whole grains: have at least three servings per day
• Fish: have at least once weekly
• Poultry: have at least twice weekly
• Olive oil: use as your main oil
• Wine: have one glass per day
Enjoy Sparingly
• Red meats: have less than 4 servings per week
• Butter and margarine: have less than 1 Tbsp per day
• Cheese: have less than 1 serving per week
• Pastries and sweets: have less than 5 servings per week
• Fried or fast food: less than 1 serving per week
Here are some tips to help you eat more brain-friendly foods:
• Have a salad before dinner. Be creative by making your own olive oil-based dressing.
• Add vegetables to your favorite meals. For instance, you can add butternut squash or broccoli to macaroni and cheese, grate carrots or add pumpkin puree into your spaghetti sauce, or add spinach to your breakfast smoothie or omelet.
• Snack on a handful of nuts or a cup of berries, or combine them on top of a low-fat yogurt parfait.
• Have a meatless lunch each week with beans as the main protein. Try eating hummus, adding beans to a salad or soup, or a homemade southwest bean wrap.
• Choose whole grains by using 100% whole wheat bread, oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta for your dishes.
• Have baked or grilled fish when eating at a restaurant. Remember, restaurant portions are often 6-8 oz. One serving of fish is 3 oz.
Try this Mason Jar Super-Salad for an easy way to start eating more MIND-fully. This recipe includes five of the 10 brain-friendly food groups.
Mason Jar Super-Salad
Makes 3 servings
Salad ingredients
6 cups romaine lettuce or spinach
16 oz can low sodium chickpeas, drained/rinsed
1.5 cups cherry tomatoes
½ cucumber, diced
1 cup quinoa, cooked
½ cup red onion, sliced thinly
Dressing ingredients:
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
1.5 tbsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp Italian seasoning
½ tsp garlic powder
Salt/pepper to taste
Directions
Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
Divide ingredients between 3 large mason jars or other sealable containers in the following order: dressing, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, red onion, cucumber, lettuce/spinach.
Stores well for 3 days in the refrigerator. To enjoy, shake up salad and eat from jar or empty into bowl.
Nutrition per serving: 482 calories, 29 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 262 mg sodium, 45 g total carbohydrate, 13 g dietary fiber, 13 g protein, 840 mg potassium
Shelby Shelby, MS, RDN, LD is a registered dietitian and diabetes educator providing medical nutrition therapy and diabetes self-management education.
