A tree limb fell 50 feet Tuesday and struck Ernie Brown Jr., better known as “The Turtleman,” and the TV personality was hospitalized.
By Tuesday evening, Brown and his wife, Suzanne, posted a Facebook Live video from his hospital bed which had more than 9,000 comments and 3,600 shares in the first 24 hours.
“I got one broken bone and that’s in my arm,” Brown said as the camera showed a contusion on his left shoulder. “I’m hurting in my chest.”
Off camera, his wife explained what happened.
“Turtleman is in the hospital, yet again,” she said. “He’s going to be OK. He called me screaming. I didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know what was going on. We were very worried.”
Brown said the tree fell perfect when the accident happened.
“All of a sudden, ‘Bam!’, one limb went and hit me across the neck and shoulders,” he said.
The Marion County native demonstrated his humor on the video.
“I broke that limb in two, I’ll tell you that right now,” he said. “I got that limb. I don’t know who won. I think it was a draw.”
He added it was one of his hardest hits he has experienced, even topping a car wreck and run-in with a bull. “This one here takes my breath.”
His wife said doctors took a lot of X-rays and checked Brown’s heart.
“I just want you all to know that Jesus is working, Jesus is with us, and Jesus has helped him considerably,” she said.
Brown, 56, starred on Animal Planet’s “Call of the Wildman” from 2011 to 2014 and still has a large fan following.
“I love you, all you Turtlefans, from my heart,” Brown said. “I hope you all love me as much as I love you.” He added that he would see his fans “whenever I can.”
