Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center officials announced during the July Grayson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon that the Leitchfield hospital has begun celebrating it 70th anniversary.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) COO Ashley Herrington opened the event, held last Thursday, July 8, by praising the hospital’s employees, several of whom have served their community for multiple decades.
“We are friends and family caring for our community,” she said.
Herrington then introduced the longest serving CEO of the former Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center and current state Sen. Steve Meredith, whom, having served as CEO of the Leitchfield hospital from 1983-2012, was uniquely qualified to share its history.
On July 1, 1951, the original 8,000-square-foot Grayson County War Memorial Hospital opened with 20 beds. Seven years later, in 1958, the hospital expanded by 6,000 square feet to add 20 more beds.
Then, in 1969, Meredith said, discussions began about the need for a new hospital, but, in order to fund this endeavor, a Grayson County hospital tax and taxing district was instituted in 1972.
10 years after the initial discussions, on Jan. 27, 1979, the new, 56,000-square-foot Grayson County hospital opened, and this new building, along with Meredith’s promotion to CEO four years later, would culminate in a new name for the hospital: Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC).
After the name change, the hospital focused on physician recruitment, and one part of this initiative was establishing the Twin Lakes Medical Foundation in 1994, through which physicians could become employed by the hospital, as opposed to operating their own private practices.
Meredith said this was an advantage for doctors, as it reduced their work load significantly, and, today, the majority of the hospital’s medical staff are employed by the medical foundation.
By the end of Meredith’s tenure as CEO, Twin Lakes’ campus had grown to over 300,000 square feet.
Meredith was then followed at the luncheon by his successor at the hospital, recently retired CEO Wayne Meriwether, who served in this capacity from 2013 through 2020.
Meriwether echoed Herrington in his recognition of the hospital’s staff, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised them for never running from the fight, and, instead, running headlong towards it.
Meriwether also recognized several of the hospital’s most respected physicians: the late Dr. Victor Duvall, Dr. Joe Lee, Dr. Craig Johnson, and Dr. Gay Fulkerson, the latter of whom is now in her 25th year of service and will be the first female physician featured on the hospital’s photo wall.
Finally, he recognized the former TLRMC Board of Directors for their foresight in exploring a possible affiliation while the Leitchfield hospital was in a position of strength.
In January of this year, TLRMC officially affiliated with Owensboro Health and was renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, a move, Meriwether said, that will ensure quality healthcare continues to be provided in Grayson County for years to come.
“This is a gem of a healthcare facility to this community,” said Meriwether.
Owensboro Health President & CEO Mark Marsh then congratulated Twin Lakes on its 70 years of service and shared his excitement for Owensboro Health to help build upon those decades.
“We really value this partnership,” he said.
