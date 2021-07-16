Two Leitchfield men were arrested Sunday on charges related to a reported shooting.
At 7:09 p.m. Sunday evening, Grayson County Dispatch received a call of a male subject who had come to a residence stating he had been shot.
Officers with the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) arrived on scene to find 38-year-old Nathan Denham with a wound on his arm, according to a press release.
Denham told police the incident had taken place outside a residence on Maple Street in Leitchfield.
Based upon information obtained during the investigation, an argument had erupted between Denham and 38-year-old Joshua R. Rhodes, of Leitchfield. During the argument, Rhodes allegedly retrieved an air pellet rifle and fired it at Denham, striking him in the arm before Denham fled the residence.
Denham was transported to Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury and was later transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for further treatment.
Rhodes was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, and 27-year-old Michael A. Abell, also of Leitchfield, was arrested as well and charged with second-degree assault (complicity).
Both were transported to the Grayson County Detention Center without incident, the release states.
LPD Detective Kevin Smith said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
