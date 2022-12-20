For a dozen years, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association has been raising money to help the homeless population in the community through its Aid the Homeless project.
And so far, it has raised more than $408,800 for local shelters.
This month, the project gave $8,000 each to CrossRoads Emergency Women’s Shelter and My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Shelter.
Tyler Shookman, ATH president, said, “After detailed tours of each shelter that applied, Aid the Homeless has chosen to split the remaining funding between CrossRoads and My Sister’s Keeper, two shelters that did not receive a donation in the first allocation.”
Earlier this year, money was given to the Boulware Mission, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Friends of Sinners, Oasis, St. Benedict’s and St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.
The latest allotment, a news release said, was based on “immediate need and where the monies will make the biggest impact to help the most homeless clients.”
Aid the Homeless was founded by the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association to help support community organizations that shelter those in need.
They provide resources to “address and someday end homelessness, while serving the homeless population with respect, integrity, and grace,” the news release said.
There are no restrictions on what the donations can be used for.
People who want to contribute to the campaign can go to AidtheHomeless.org and click “donate.”
Shookman said earlier that there are more shelters and resources for people who don’t have a place to live now than there has ever been in Owensboro.
Many homeless people have addictions or mental issues, he said, and the shelters can help with those.
There are no reliable numbers on how many people are homeless in Daviess County, because of couch surfing and people living in motels.
ATH’s goal is to “provide resources to address and someday end homelessness, while serving the homeless population with respect, integrity and grace.”
