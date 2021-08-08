SAITAMA, Japan — Sue Bird capped off her unblemished 17-year Olympics run with a record fifth gold medal.
All she and longtime U.S. teammate Diana Taurasi have done on the international stage is win and now stand alone with five gold medals — the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat — after a 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday at the Tokyo Games.
“Couldn’t have asked for a better ending. There’s really not much else to say,” Bird said. “I feel so proud I’ve been able to wear this uniform for as long as I have, to play along side this one as long as I have, We’ve won, and that’s obviously the story, but I don’t think there’s anyone else I’d rather do it with because we just have so much fun and I love you homie.”
The U.S. has now won the last seven Olympic gold medals matching the country’s men’s program for the most ever in a row. The men did it from 1936-68.
With Bird orchestrating the flow of games and Taurasi’s scoring, they have been a constant force for the U.S., providing stability for the women’s program since the 2004 Athens Games. They have won all 38 of the games at the Olympics they’ve competed in.
Dream season for Korda now includes Olympic gold medal
KAWAGOE, Japan — Her parents used to call her a lion when Nelly Korda was young because she was relentless in everything she played, from gymnastics to ice skating to golf.
“I’ve always been super determined and super focused on what I want,” Korda said.
Now she is more than she ever imagined: major champion, No. 1 in the world and Olympic gold medalist, all of this happening in the last two months.
What a summer.
“Honestly, it’s crazy,” she said.
Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf on Saturday, breaking away from the pack with three straight birdies around the turn and holding her nerve during a chaotic chase for medals and a one-hour storm delay at the end.
Xander Schauffele won the Olympic men’s competition last Sunday.
Korda tapped in for par and a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory. Moments later, her 28-year-old sister, Jessica, joined her on the green for a hug and a shimmy. Jessica had finished earlier with a 64 to tie for 15th and looked forward to little sister’s big moment.
“This is just kind of like almost legend status as a golfer, period, male or female,” Jessica said. “It’s tough to win out here and she makes it look easy, but those girls are good. So for her to be doing what she’s doing, it’s insane to me. This is like total GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status to me. To win three times in a season, be world No. 1, going for gold.
“You guys write for a living. This is exactly what you want to write about.”
‘I feel at peace’: Felix exits stage with record 11th medal
TOKYO — Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive.
She made her record-setting 11th trip there Saturday, after starring as the headliner on a 4x400 relay win that featured a who’s who of American running.
With the gold medal dangling from her neck and “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the near-empty stadium, “I took a moment just to close my eyes and take it in one last time,” Felix said.
After the final race of the final Games of the 35-year-old sprinter’s career, Felix leaves the stage having won the most medals of any track athlete in U.S. history. It’s some list. She passed Carl Lewis, and now she only trails one person in the Olympic record book — Paavo Nurmi — the Finnish distance runner who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.
Felix, who a day earlier took bronze in the 400 meters to become the most decorated woman in Olympic track, has no plans to go any further. In her mind, as a sprinter at least, she also has nothing left to prove.
“I feel at peace,” she said. “I went out, had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time around, and it was special.”
She still plans to sound an active voice for women, and especially for mothers who too often hear what she heard when she got pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter, Cammy: That once women start having babies, their best athletic days are behind them.
But if she had any concerns about the future of her sport on the track, the 3 minute, 16.85-second jaunt she was part of in her last Olympic race — good for a 3.68-second romp over Poland — certainly put those to rest.
It was a 19-year-old, Athing Mu, who ran the anchor leg to secure Felix’s medal — the seventh gold in her collection of 11.
Kenny scores cycling gold for Brits, Valente same for U.S.
IZU, Japan — Jason Kenny won a record-setting gold medal for Britain on the final day of track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jennifer Valente and Kelsey Mitchell each scored gold every bit as special for their countries.
Valente gave the hard-luck American cycling team a reason to hold their heads high Sunday when she got up from a crash in the omnium-ending points race to secure her win, while Mitchell won a surprising sprint gold for Canada.
“It’s special,” Kenny said after his win in the keirin, “to get any gold medals at the end of the day.”
Well said.
Valente and Mitchell come from countries with little track cycling tradition, though. Kenny comes from a nation that has dominated the Olympics ever since the 2008 Beijing Games, when he won the first of his gold medals.
So the focus in the velodrome was naturally on Kenny, who had come out of retirement for the Tokyo Games but had been lamenting his form, especially after he missed out on a medal entirely in the men’s sprint.
After winning his semifinal Sunday, Kenny slotted in behind the motorized pacing bike for the first three laps of the finals. He began his sprint the moment the derny ducked off the track, and nobody seemed willing to react to his audacious flyer. That left him all alone with a near-quarter lap lead all the way to the finish line.
“We said before the race, if they’re asleep, should I just launch one?” Kenny said. “It was just too big of an opportunity.”
It was the seventh gold medal for Kenny, breaking a tie with his sprint mentor Chris Hoy for the most among Brits. And it was his ninth medal overall, breaking a tie for the most with former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins.
Japan beats U.S., 2-0, to win 1st Olympic baseball gold medal
They beamed when hanging shiny gold medals around each other’s necks, fullfilling a national mission with the first Olympic baseball title in their history.
American players didn’t seem overly upset. The released veterans, prospects and career minor leaguers thought they had given their best.
“I really feel like we left it all out there,” pitcher Nick Martinez said after Japan eeked out enough runs to win Saturday night’s gold-medal game 2-0.
Munetaka Murakami, at 21 the youngest player in Japan’s starting lineup, hit an opposite-field homer over the 16-foot wall in left-center on a 2-2 pitch from Martinez (1-1) in the third. Martinez winced as the ball landed in the fourth row of the empty blue seats.
“I thought we had him set up nice for a changeup there,” Martinez said. “Just a nice piece of hitting,”
Japan added an unearned run in the eighth when Tetsuto Yamada singled off reliever Scott McGough leading off, Hayato Sakamoto sacrificed, Masataka Yoshida singled and center fielder Jack López heaved the ball past the plate for a run-scoring error.
