BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Gaines, Jordan “Jelly” Walker and UAB figured out a way to end the nation’s longest winning streak.
Gaines scored 21 points, Walker returned from an injury with 13 points and six assists and the Blazers ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic’s 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night.
The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn’t lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 21/2 weeks ago.
“I don’t say we’re glad it’s behind us, because we wish it was behind us after the season was over,” Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said. “Now, we’ll fade back into a really good team instead of a media darling.”
Walker returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11. He came in averaging 23.8 points a game and the Blazers (16-7, 7-5) had averaged just 62 points in their last three outings, while winning two of them.
“When he’s on the floor it’s just as important with the spacing he creates to allow others to finish,” UAB coach Andy Kennedy said. “He goes for a very pedestrian 13 but we score 86. That’s usually two games’ worth without him. It’s good to see us scoring the ball efficiently.”
NO. 3 HOUSTON 70, WICHITA STATE 61
WICHITA, Kan. — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State.
Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists.
Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6), who went 3 for 20 from 3-point range and shot 39% from the field overall.
NO. 9 UCLA 70, WASHINGTON 61
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington.
UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) also remained in first place in the conference standings.
UCLA dominated inside and defensively in the first half, scoring 26 of its first 30 points in the paint. However, the Bruins were sloppy, finishing with 18 turnovers. Tyger Campbell and Bailey each had five giveaways and Jaquez had four.
“Eighteen turnovers to me, would be like to other coaches what is 25,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s beyond unacceptable. Our supposed best two players had nine turnovers. ... Those two single-handedly let the other team back in the game with their carelessness with the ball.”
Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (13-11, 5-8) with 23 points.
