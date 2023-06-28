After failing to consistently create pressure against opposing quarterbacks last season, Kentucky’s coaches entered the offseason intent on shoring up its weaknesses up front.
The Wildcats recorded only 20 sacks last fall for an average of 1.54 per game, putting them in a tie for 110th among 131 FBS teams. UK tied with South Carolina as the second-to-worst in the Southeastern Conference, just ahead of Vanderbilt (1.42 sacks per game).
However, it’s not a new problem for UK.
Only twice in the last 10 years have the Wildcats broken the top 50 in team sacks. The only times they’ve surpassed that mark were during back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 — 32nd with 2.4 sacks per game and 10th with 3.1 per outing, respectively — led by former All-American Josh Allen.
In two of the last three seasons, UK failed to break the top 100.
Although the Cats struggle to take down opposing passers, they’ve still managed to put together one of the best defensive units in the nation. Last year, they allowed only 19.2 points (13th in the nation) and 311.4 yards per game (12th).
According to Brad White, entering his fifth season as UK’s defensive coordinator, he’s happy as long as the Cats aren’t giving up points.
“Other than that, I try to look at areas that I think are significant that we weren’t great at,” he said during a recent interview with KSR. “Just like anything, the things that you focus the most on, you tend to get the most return.”
Entering 2023, UK has made a clear effort to fix its lack of a defensive rush.
The Cats are counting on development from nose guards Josaih Haynes and Jamarius Dinkins, defensive linemen Deone Walker and Octavious Oxendine, and linebackers J.J. Weaver, Trevin Wallace and D’Eryk Jackson.
They also added four-star defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (North Carolina) and three-star linebacker Daveren Rayner (Northern Illinois) through the NCAA transfer portal, along with signing four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert, four-star linebacker Grant Godfrey, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson and three-star edge rusher Tommy Ziesmer as incoming freshmen.
As for 2024, four-star edge rusher Brian Robinson remains a top target for the Cats, but according to 247Sports, they’re also targeting 38 defensive linemen — the most of any position group in that class.
However, White doesn’t necessarily put much stock into anything before student-athletes show up on campus. Cats coaches have adopted “recruit and develop” as one of their top mantras, and they’ve seen massive internal growth over the years because of it.
“Number one, they’ve got to fit what we are,” White said of looking at recruits. “Take out the stats, take out what they’ve put on tape. When you dig into their character aspect, are they wired the way our defense and our team is wired? Hey, do you like to work? Are you unselfish? That’s a big piece of why we’ve had so much success here. We’re really lucky to have a locker room and a unit that cares about each other, and they want success for the unit.”
With an experienced defensive group set to take the field this fall, White feels his group is further ahead than usual.
“A lot in the past I feel like I’ve tried to give them very comfortable calls when it’s chaotic situations, just so they can ground themselves,” he said of spring practice. “I’ve just tried this spring — I feel like we’ve gotten enough veteran players — to try to put them in a little bit more uncomfortable state, because I think that’s more realistic to what actually happens in the season. They’ve done well, and I think it’s gonna pay off for us. It’ll help us in those situations.”
