Following a regular season in which Kentucky’s offense struggled to meet its preseason expectations, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Tuesday after one year in Lexington.
The move came after UK finished its season at 7-5 with a Governor’s Cup victory over Louisville on Saturday, but the Cats went only 3-5 against Southeastern Conference foes and failed to push for a division title after going 10-3 in 2021. Much of that blame was laid on the shoulders of Kentucky’s lackluster offense.
Scangarello, the former quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, inherited an offense left by Liam Coen — who also had a one-year stint in Lexington but left on his own accord to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams as their offensive coordinator in February. However, the Wildcats never seemed to take the next step forward.
Even with Will Levis, who’s been hyped as an early-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, All-SEC rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. and a bevy of talented wide receivers, UK averaged only 22.1 points (105th among 131 FBS programs) and 336.3 yards per game (106th).
UK didn’t fare much better in other statistical categories, either.
The Cats converted 36.8% of third-down conversions (88th), accumulated 219 first downs (100th) and scored on only 37-of-47 trips to the red zone (106th). A lone bright spot offensively was UK’s 12-of-13 conversions on fourth downs, which ranked it 26th in the country.
Kentucky’s much-maligned offensive line also gave up 42 sacks (125th), which often made it difficult for Levis to establish a consistent passing attack — short-yardage or otherwise. Levis was limited to 2,406 yards passing and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions on a 65.4% completion rate as he battled injuries throughout the season, including a lingering foot ailment and a finger dislocation on his non-throwing hand.
UK’s drop-off came only a season after the Cats racked up 32.2 points (35th) and 424.1 yards per game (50th) under Coen, whom many UK fans on social media have pushed to return.
Although the offense had struggled throughout the year, the overwhelming thought was that UK’s 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 12 was the final straw.
“The execution in playing clean, once again, just didn’t happen,” Stoops said following the loss. “We’re leaving points on the field. You know, missed kicks, two-point conversions and driving the ball and not converting in the red zone.
“That’s frustrating and also disappointing, and something that I’ve got to figure out.”
With Scangarello’s departure, the Cats will look for their third offensive coordinator in three seasons, the fourth in the last five years and the sixth in Stoops’s 11 seasons in Lexington. Eddie Gran was fired in 2020 before Coen arrived but was later rehired in a different role.
UK’s staff changes come only days before the NCAA-mandated dead period ends Thursday, ahead of the annual frenzy that comes with the NCAA transfer portal — likely a key factor in the timing of Stoops’s decision.
“There are guys that have been around forever and there are newcomers, but that’s a team,” Stoops said after Saturday’s victory. “You know, it’s the way of the new world. There will be change, more change than we’re used to with the rosters and things of that nature.
“You have with to adapt and make sure we piece it together the best we can.”
