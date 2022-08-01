As much as the University of Kentucky is often viewed as a “basketball school,” the Wildcats’ football program is no stranger to putting its players into the professional ranks.
As NFL teams opened training camps in preparation for the 2022 season in recent weeks, 26 Wildcats find themselves on the rosters of 17 different teams as they compete for playing time.
In the last four years, 17 former UK players have been drafted into the NFL, including a record six draftees in 2019.
Over that same time span, 10 former Cats were selected in the NBA draft. Last season, 27 players from UK were a part of 17 teams on the hardwood.
Roster sizes and draft processes differ in both leagues, so there isn’t a direct comparison, but it shows one simple conclusion: UK can help both basketball and football players reach the next level.
The Cats had two players selected in this years NBA draft, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and defensive end Josh Paschal highlight four UK players drafted by NFL teams in April.
Robinson is also expected to be an immediate contributor for the New York Giants, who took him in the second round.
The speedy playmaker out of Frankfort has been hailed as a “breakout star” in the early portion of camp, with an emphasis on his ability to contribute all over the field.
“I think that’s kind of the skill set of being able to play a lot of different positions,” Robinson told New York media members. “Being versatile is really what they want and just being able to be smart and being able to adjust out there. They give us a lot of freedom with the way that we run our routes and things like that, so you got to be a really smart football player.”
Paschal, meanwhile, suffered a setback with the Detroit Lions in the form of a sports hernia injury. His status for the next few months is up in the air, but he’s still expected to be a contributor for a team in dire need of a defensive boost.
Luke Fortner, picked in the third round by the Jaguars, is reportedly already in line for a starting center job.
First-year Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and his staff aren’t holding back, either.
“We have a second-year quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) and potentially a rookie center (Fortner), and those are two guys that are in charge of a lot of the communication process,” Jacksonville offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. “We’re trying to overwhelm them a little bit in walkthroughs and see where they’re at and go down and talk it through and make sure we’re all on the same page and do what’s best for us.
“(Fortner) played a long time in the SEC and has been exposed to a lot of things. In my opinion, he was fortunate to play under Liam Coen his last year at Kentucky and being exposed to a pro-style system, if you will.”
Darian Kinnard rounds out the recently-drafted Wildcats, going in the fifth round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was lower than the former UK offensive lineman had anticipated, but that isn’t slowing him down at training camp.
“The biggest thing right now for me is just learning the offense,” Kinnard said. “If you don’t know what you’re doing, regardless of what position you’re at, you’re not going to be any help.
“My biggest thing is just understanding what tackles do and what guards do, just try to do my best to make sure I’m mentally prepared for when we get out there.”
The Kentucky basketball program continues to excel with putting players in the NBA and remains one of the best in the nation to do so, but with as many former Wildcats dot NFL rosters, it’s safe to say UK isn’t “just a basketball school.”
