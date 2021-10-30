KENTUCKY 95, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 72
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Antonio Thomas 18 1 3 0 0 3 4 1 2
Ben Sisson 20 3 5 0 0 2 1 1 6
Wyatt Battaile 29 2 10 0 0 3 1 0 5
Jomel Boyd 29 12 17 3 5 8 3 0 29
Jordan Roland 29 2 9 0 0 1 0 4 5
Jamil Wilson 20 7 10 0 0 2 0 2 15
Nathan Boyle 12 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0
Sasha Sukhanov 8 0 2 0 0 3 0 1 0
AJ Youngman 8 2 3 0 0 4 0 1 6
Edward Jones Jr. 9 0 3 2 2 2 1 1 2
Kaeveon Mitchell 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Scotty Draud 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Keegan Brewer 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Preston Murrell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameron Frantz 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 2
Totals 30 65 5 7 31 8 17 72
KENTUCKY
MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Keion Brooks 21 7 12 0 0 8 0 0 18
Oscar Tshiebwe 17 4 4 3 4 10 1 2 11
Sahvir Wheeler 23 3 7 3 4 3 6 1 10
TyTy Washington 25 7 9 1 2 1 2 2 18
Kellan Grady 23 3 8 0 0 1 2 0 7
Daimion Collins 21 3 5 0 1 2 0 3 6
Bryce Hopkins 17 2 8 0 0 5 1 3 4
Davion Mintz 24 5 10 1 1 4 6 1 12
Lance Ware 16 2 2 0 1 3 0 2 4
Dontaie Allen 10 2 6 0 0 1 2 1 5
TEAM 1
Totals 38 71 8 13 39 20 15 95
Halftime: UK 48-30. 3-point field goals: UK 11-29 (Washington 3-3, Brooks 4-6, Wheeler 1-2, Grady 1-4, Allen 1-4, Mintz 1-5, Collins 0-1, Hopkins 0-4), KWC 7-19 (Boyd 2-2, Youngman 2-3, Wilson 1-1, Battaile 1-4, Roland 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sukhanov 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Boyle 0-2). Steals: UK 7 (Wheeler 3), KWC 2 (Roland, Thomas). Blocks: UK 4 (Ware 2), KWC 1 (Battaile). Turnovers: UK 9 (Ware 2), KWC 12 (Battaile 3). Technical fouls:
