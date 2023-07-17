KENTUCKY 89, CANADA 72
KENTUCKY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
J. Edwards 28 10 20 1 1 7 2 2 23
A. Thiero 19 1 2 1 2 4 3 4 3
T. Mitchell 37 8 12 0 0 11 5 2 18
A. Reeves 26 6 12 2 2 2 2 2 18
D. Wagner 32 6 16 0 0 1 6 1 13
R. Dillingham 20 3 8 1 1 3 3 1 8
B. Canada 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
R. Sheppard 16 1 2 0 0 2 5 2 2
J. Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Burks 20 2 2 0 2 3 0 3 4
TEAM 8
Totals 200 37 74 5 8 41 26 17 89
CANADA
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
A. Patterson 23 9 21 1 2 3 3 5 20
J. Telfort 31 4 10 2 2 9 2 1 12
K. Tynes 27 1 4 3 5 1 3 2 5
M. Maletic 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 2
T. Kennedy 29 3 6 2 6 6 3 2 8
J. Brown 14 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2
E. Mahi 15 5 9 0 0 2 1 0 10
E. Boakye 7 1 2 1 2 6 1 1 3
N. Owusu-Anane 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Paige 9 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 0
A. Warnholtz 32 4 11 1 2 2 3 2 10
TEAM 7
Totals 200 29 68 10 21 40 20 14 72
Halftime: UK 45-39. 3-point field goals: UK 10-25 (Reeves 4-8, Mitchell 2-4, Edwards 2-6, Wagner 1-3, Dillingham 1-4), CAN 4-17 (Telfort 2-4, Patterson 1-4, Warnholtz 1-7, Paige 0-1, Tynes 0-1). Steals: UK 7 (Thiero, Wagner 2), CAN 8 (Patterson 4). Blocks: UK 5 (Edwards 2), CAN 3 (Telfort 2). Turnovers: UK 16 (Sheppard, Wagner 4), CAN 15 (Tynes 4).
