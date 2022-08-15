KENTUCKY 98, BAHAMAS 74
BAHAMAS
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Bridgewater 34 5 16 1 4 1 5 4 12
Cadot 15 1 3 0 1 2 0 2 2
Burrows 26 5 8 5 7 7 4 1 16
Smith 33 7 12 2 2 6 0 1 18
Colby 27 3 6 3 6 3 1 1 9
Davis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Jacobs 7 0 0 2 2 0 0 4 2
Henfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilkinson 20 3 5 2 2 2 0 3 9
Knowles 9 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 4
Smith 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
Turnquest 16 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0
Lloyd 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0
Team 2
Totals 200 27 56 15 24 28 10 21 74
KENTUCKY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Toppin 33 8 15 3 4 5 2 2 20
Wheeler 29 7 11 7 8 2 4 2 21
Collins 20 4 7 0 0 6 0 3 8
C. Wallace 26 2 8 0 0 4 5 3 5
Tshiebwe 27 4 7 3 5 12 4 2 11
Thiero 7 0 1 0 0 3 1 1 0
Reeves 21 7 14 4 4 4 1 0 22
Darbyshire 2 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 2
Canada 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 1 2
Horn 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Livingston 22 3 6 0 0 0 1 4 7
K. Wallace 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ware 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 4
Totals 200 35 70 21 25 43 18 19 98
Halftime: UK 41-40. 3-point field goals: 7-23 (Reeves 4-9, Livingston 1-3, Toppin 1-3, C. Wallace 1-4, Collins 0-1, Tshiebwe 0-1, Wheeler 0-2), B 5-14 (Smith 2-6, Wilkinson 1-1, Kino Burrows 1-2, Bridgewater 1-5). Blocks: UK 7 (Collins 2), B 3 (Kino Burrows 2). Steals: UK 11 (C. Wallace 4), B 9 (Bridgewater 5). Turnovers: UK 13 (5 with 2), B 21 (Bridgewater 8). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 1,200.
