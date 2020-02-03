Getting pushed around is something the University of Kentucky doesn’t want happening two games in a row.
No. 15 UK is putting a 75-66 loss at Auburn in the rearview mirror, but the Wildcats know they must play tougher to keep one loss from turning into two straight.
Mississippi State will be in Rupp Arena on Tuesday to face the Wildcats. Miss. State’s style inside will be similar to Auburn.
“It’s very similar,” UK associate head coach Kenny Payne said. “A team like Mississippi State, they’re a great rebounding team, they’re a great offensive rebounding team. They are big, they’re strong, they’re physical. They are probably the most physical team in the SEC. They have good shooters. They play hard. They’re really good defensively, so to follow Auburn up with them, there are some similarities.”
Nick Richards was one of UK’s big men who got moved around a lot at Auburn.
“Not aggressive enough, not physical enough, not quite ready for the battle,” Payne said of Richards against Auburn.
Richards finished with seven points and seven rebounds against Auburn.
EJ Montgomery wasn’t very productive with two points, four rebounds and three blocked shots.
Keion Brooks had four points and two rebounds.
Nate Sestina missed all three of his 3-point tries and didn’t score.
Richards, Montgomery and Brooks all were carrying four fouls, and Richards played 38 minutes.
UK has been looking the last few games at getting both Montgomery and Sestina on track.
Sestina thinks UK learned some valuable lessons at Auburn that it can use against Miss State.
“We kind of got manhandled in that game and it’s a point of emphasis after watching film that we need to be a little bit tougher, make contact first going after rebounds on free throws, quit watching the ball when we’re going for rebounds and just moving forward it’s just a big point of emphasis for us,” Sestina said.
Reggie Perry is the Miss State inside player UK will have to pay a lot of attention to. Perry is 6-foot-10, 250 pounds and can be hard to handle in the paint.
Perry is averaging a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds a game.
“There will be a bunch of scouts coming here to see him,” Payne said. “There’s a challenge there.”
A challenge that UK has to meet to keep from losing two straight SEC games. UK needs Richards especially to play well inside.
“It has nothing to do with the opponent,” Payne said. “It always has to do within Nick and his mental (approach) and how he approaches the game.
“If Nick comes out with the mentality that, ‘I’m playing well tonight, I’m going to fight you, I’m going to rebound, I’m going to make strong moves around the basket, I’m going to post up hard, I’m going to move my feet on defense with my hands up, I’m going to contest and block shots,’ then he is going to play well.”
