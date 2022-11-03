As the Kentucky football team prepares for its Saturday road trip to Missouri this week, the Wildcats find themselves looking into a mirror of sorts.
UK (5-3, 2-3 in SEC), which is now unranked following last week’s disappointing 44-6 loss at Tennessee, have struggled to live up their offensive hype this year. The grass isn’t much greener on the other sideline for Missouri (4-4, 2-3), despite entering on a two-game winning streak.
Saturday’s matchup will offer a glimpse at a pair of inconsistent offenses simply looking to find a spark in the second half of the 2022 season.
“We better regroup in a hurry,” UK coach Mark Stoops said of his squad during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “You have to give Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz a lot of credit, the way his team is playing — they’re playing extremely hard, extremely physical.
“We have to do the same. We really have to get back to taking a good look at ourselves and the things that we’ve done good throughout this season and the areas where we’re falling short and put it together and have a great week of practice and go compete against a team that is really sitting almost identical to us in a lot of statistical data. Offensively, they’re very similar. Defensively, they’re very similar. A very close matchup, and looking forward to another great challenge.”
A simple look at this season’s stats prove Stoops’s point.
Both teams are scoring 23.9 points per game, putting them in a tie for 97th among 130 FBS programs.
The Cats, led by potential NFL first-round selection Will Levis and All-SEC rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., are 100th in the nation with 352.6 yards per game — 68th with 240 passing yards and 109th with 112.6 rushing yards per contest.
UK also comes in at 71st in third-down conversions (39.2%), tied for 103rd with 15 lost turnovers and tied for 123rd with 3.75 sacks allowed per outing.
Despite that, Drinkwitz said, the Cats remain a dangerous offensive unit.
“They’ve got one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, one of the most talented running backs in the country, they’ve got one of the best defenses in the country,” said Drinkwitz, “so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our team. We’ve got a lot of work cut out for us.”
Missouri, led by quarterback Brady Cook and runners Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat, features a similar output with more focus on the ground game.
The Tigers are 87th in the country with 365 yards per game — 64th with 154.9 rushing yards and 99th with 210.1 passing yards per matchup. They’re also 56th in third-down conversions (40.5%), tied for 73rd with 2.12 sacks allowed per matchup and tied for 109th with 16 turnovers.
“I’ve been very impressed just how active they are,” Stoops said of Missouri’s effort level. “It doesn’t take long to put on the film and see how hard they’re playing, and it starts there. You better have a good scheme and a bunch of players that play very hard, and they’re certainly doing that. ... They’re good across the board. They’re playing hard and playing physical.”
Claiming the edge in a contest that’s so evenly matched, Stoops said, comes down to a matter of focus.
“Our players have responded, they understand that,” he said. “As we talked about Monday there in our first meeting, any competitor doesn’t like getting beat and going through that, but if you’re going to get out there and compete and fight and continue to battle, then you better pick yourself up real quick and get back to work and embrace the new challenge.
“You better pick it up and bring the energy and bring the juice and regroup and get ready for the next opportunity, because nobody’s feeling sorry for you.”
