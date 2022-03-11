TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats will compete in their first “real” SEC Tournament since the 2019 season when it tips off against Vanderbilt Friday after 7 p.m. CT at Amalie Arena.
The Wildcats were on their way to a potential Final Four run when sports at all levels were stopped in March, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take hold in the United States.
The Wildcats of 2021 suffered one of their worst seasons in history, going 9-16 and spending a mere two-plus hours at the SEC Tournament, where they were edged by Mississippi State 74-73 in Nashville, Tenn.
This year’s edition of the SEC has moved way south, like to the Tampa Bay area of Florida. It’s not a 2-hour drive, like for many Kentucky fans who can fill up downtown Nashville any year the SEC tourney is there.
Even though distance is a factor, the Wildcats should have a large following if the day before they even take the court there was a large Blue following around the downtown Tampa area.
There were also a fair number of UK fans on a real early flight Thursday from Nashville. Flights coming to Tampa later in the day were also carrying a lot of Cat fan cargo in for the SEC Tournament.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. spoke to the media on Wednesday after they’d gotten SEC end of the season honors.
Tshiebwe was named the SEC Player of the Year and earned All-SEC and All-Defensive Team honors. Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. were on the All-SEC Second Team. Washington was also an All-Freshman Team selection.
Tshiebwe got the first of what could be several National Player of the Year awards when he was named the POY by The Sporting News earlier in the week.
“Both on the second team list, we both have a little something to say about that,” Washington said, indicating he thought both players were first-team talent. “We’re going to go out and finish strong, and show everybody why we feel like we’re the best backcourt in the nation.”
Washington is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 assists per game. He leads the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.53-to-1 and he has 18 double-figure scoring games.
“Playing with a lot of older guys you’ve got to mature faster, I feel like I’ve been playing with a lot of good poise,” Washington said. “I know my grade says I’m a freshman, but when I’m out there on the court I don’t feel like I’m playing as one.”
Washington said the Wildcats want to stay in Tampa as long as possible this weekend, and they want to keep collecting wins to strengthen their position as a 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“You take it one game at a time, we’re trying to win it obviously, but we’re also trying to do what we’re doing to get ready for the NCAA Tournament, making sure we’re the highest seed we can,” Wheeler said.
They all mentioned the influence UK fans can have on a postseason tournament atmosphere.
The former Georgia guard was astonished at all the Blue he saw on fans at an SEC Tournament game before that event was stopped because of COVID.
“I’m hoping Kentucky fans will travel here to make it less of a neutral game feel,” Wheeler said.
Tshiebwe thought any UK fans who wanted a March trip to Florida before the NCAAs would be making good use of their time.
“We ask them to come, they’re going to have fun, we’re going to be working and fighting,” Tshiebwe said. “Their presence means a lot, they motivate us, for me to see UK fans out there makes me try to go a thousand times harder, to try and make sure everybody at the end of the game is so happy.”SEC TOURNAMENT
VANDERBILT VS.
NO. 5 KENTUCKY
Tipoff: 30 minutes after end of 6 p.m. game. UK scheduled for 7 p.m.
Site: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.
Records: Vanderbilt 18-15, 7-11 in SEC. Kentucky 25-6, 14-4 in SEC.
Series: Kentucky leads 153-47.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 77-70 on Feb. 2 in Lexington.
TV: SEC Network.
Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.