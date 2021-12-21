A scramble to fill a second straight COVID-related void in the schedule took Kentucky far and wide. UK approached teams conveniently nearby and those with national marquee value.
Ultimately, Kentucky found what coach John Calipari called a happy ending to what might not be the last example of expect-the-unexpected during the coronavirus pandemic. With positive COVID tests in the Louisville program causing the postponement of the game with archrival U of L, UK will play Western Kentucky on Wednesday. Tipoff time is 6 p.m. on ESPN. And an unspecified portion of the revenue will be donated to relief efforts to help victims of the tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky this month.
While acknowledging that some fans may be unhappy with the game against Louisville being postponed, Calipari said on his radio show Monday night, “this may be a better experience. This may be more touching ...
“You get lucky, and now this game is happening. Instead of looking at the glass half empty, you’re saying, ‘Wait a minute. This could turn into something special.’ ”
Western Kentucky’s 8-4 record includes an 82-72 victory over Louisville last weekend. Earlier this season, the Hilltoppers beat Ole Miss, 71-48.
“You’re talking about a team that is well-coached,” Calipari said. “They have terrific players. They have the 7-5 kid who leads the nation in blocked shots.”
Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5, 235-pound junior, leads the nation with an average of 4.83 blocks per game.
UK announced Monday morning that the game against Louisville had been postponed. U of L’s men’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely, interim director of athletics Josh Heird announced.
Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will look for a chance to reschedule.
Kentucky was supposed to play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic last Saturday in Las Vegas. Positive COVID-19 tests forced Ohio State to shut down basketball activities.
Calipari said UK reached out to Ohio State about playing this week. He spoke of a home-and-home series. But Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann voiced concerns about his team being short-handed, Calipari said.
North Carolina replaced the Buckeyes. UK beat the Tar Heels, 98-69. That blowout did not help Kentucky find a replacement for Louisville, Calipari said.
Kentucky’s search for a substitute for Louisville also included Gonzaga, Texas and Bellarmine, Calipari said. He added that a game against Gonzaga might have been scheduled if there had been more time to work out the details.
UK said its ticket holders will receive alerts via email about any additional changes made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season.
If additional games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will consider credit and refund options for payment at the end of the season. Those who bought single-game tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a separate communication about refunds.
Western Kentucky will face Kentucky for the first time since March 15, 2012, an 81-66 Kentucky victory in the NCAA Tournament in Louisville. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 4-2.
Western Kentucky previously had a game scheduled Wednesday at Austin Peay but both schools agreed to move that contest to next season.
The combination of playing a capable team like Western Kentucky and generating revenue to help with relief efforts made for a happy ending, Calipari said.
“The significance to western Kentucky and what people are going through, it couldn’t have played out better,” the UK coach said. “It’s, like, crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.