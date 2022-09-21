Kentucky’s 2023 football schedule was revealed live Tuesday night on the SEC Network.
Seven home games highlight the UK’s schedule in 2023, which was announced alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special. Matchups were previously known, but dates and locations weren’t revealed until Tuesday.
The Wildcats will begin the season with three straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes a visit from Eastern Kentucky.
The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and, for the first time since 2015, Alabama.
The road trips include stops at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville.
The last nonconference loss UK suffered came in a 24-23 defeat to Northwestern in the 2017 Music City Bowl.
The Wildcats open conference play in week four, traveling Sept. 23 to Vanderbilt in Nashville. They will then return home to defend their two-game winning streak against Florida on Sept. 30. UK most recently defeated the Gators 26-16 on Sept. 10 in Gainesville, Florida.
The following week, Kentucky will travel Oct. 7 to Georgia in Athens, Georgia, before returning to the Bluegrass on Oct. 14 to host Missouri.
UK will enjoy a bye on Oct. 21, then play host to Tennessee on Oct. 28.
Turning the page into November, Kentucky has a date Nov. 4 at Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, then will turn around and play host to Alabama on Nov. 11, its final home game of 2023.
The Crimson Tide, who sport a 2-38-1 all-time record against UK, last played in Lexington in 2013. Kentucky’s previous victory against Alabama came in a 40-34 overtime victory in 1997, when Tim Couch threw a 26-yard, game-winning touchdown to former Kentucky Wesleyan College coach Craig Yeast. Before that, the Crimson Tide hadn’t dropped a game to the Cats in 75 years.
The Wildcats will conclude their regular season with back-to-back road games at South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, followed by its regular-season finale at Louisville on Nov. 25.
UK has won four of the live five meetings against the rival Cardinals, with the Cats’ last loss to Louisville coming in 2017.
The 2023 slate could potentially be the last year that SEC schools play eight conference games, with increasing chances that the league moves to a nine-game schedule once Oklahoma and Texas join in 2024 or 2025. Though there’s no concrete decision yet, a popular belief is that each SEC team will play three permanent opponents and a rotation of six others.
Messenger-Inquirer sports writer Joseph Russell contributed to this story.
UK 2023 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 Ball State
Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 16 Akron
Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt
Sept. 30 Florida
Oct. 7 at Georgia
Oct. 14 Missouri
Oct. 21 Bye
Oct. 28 Tennessee
Nov. 4 at Mississippi State
Nov. 11 Alabama
Nov. 18 at South Carolina
Nov. 25 at Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.