Area unemployment rates are getting back close to pre-pandemic levels.
But there’s a catch.
For February, the state says, Daviess had a jobless rate of 4.9%.
That was down from from 5.5% in January and not much higher than the 4.4% in January a year ago.
But the county’s workforce has dropped in the past year.
In February 2020, there were 47,756 people in the local workforce and 1,877 looking for jobs.
Last month, there were 44,342 in the workforce and 2,191 were hunting jobs.
Hancock saw a February rate of 5.1% unemployed.
That was down from 5.4% in January, but up from 3.9% a year earlier.
McLean had a rate of 4.9% in February — the same rate as February 2020.
It was down from 5% in January.
Muhlenberg’s rate was 7.3% last month.
That was down from 7.7% in January and 7.4% a year earlier.
And Ohio was at 6.4% in February.
That was up slightly from 6.1% in January and 6.2% a year earlier.
• The Market Edge, a Knoxville, Tennessee, company, reports on building permits in metro area across the country.
It’s latest report says Daviess County saw permits for 298 single-family homes in 2020 — up 10% from 2019.
And 52 of those homes were valued at more than $400,000.
The 100 commercial projects last year were down from 166 the year before.
But the good news is that the $60.4 million cost of the 2020 projects was up 4% from the $58.3 million in 2019.
• Charter Communications, aka Spectrum, says it plans to hire nearly 3,000 people in its 41-state service area.
That includes 116 in Kentucky cities including Owensboro.
The company said the starting wage is $18 an hour.
• Swedish Match’s annual report contains some good news for Owensboro.
The report says that in 2016, its ZYN nicotine pouches that are made here were in in 4,000 stores in the western U.S.
Last year, they were in 100,000 stores nationwide.
The report said that in 2020, the company shipped 130 million nicotine pouches — 114 million of them ZYN.
• Dollar General is getting bigger.
The chain said recently that it plans to open 1,050 stores, remodel 1,750 and relocate 100 this year.
Plans call for the new stores to be larger than existing stores.
One version will have 8,500 square feet compared to the current 7,300.
The other size will have 9,500 square feet.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
