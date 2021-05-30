As expected, unemployment fell in all 120 Kentucky counties in April.
That’s because April 2020 was the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of most businesses.
Daviess County saw a 3.6% rate last month — back where it was before the pandemic.
That was down from 4.9% a month before and 15.4% a year earlier.
But don’t rejoice too soon.
The state report says that in April 2020, we had 46,708 people in the local workforce.
Last month, that had dropped to 44,513.
Fewer people looking for work accounted for much of the drop in the unemployment rate.
Hancock’s rate was 3.6% last month — down from 4.7% in March and 17.7% a year earlier.
McLean’s was 3.4% — down from 4.4% in March and 12.8% in April 2020.
Muhlenberg was at 5.5% — down from 7% in March and 17.4% a year earlier.
And Ohio saw a rate of 4.3% — down from 5.9% in March and 15.3% in April 2020.
The report said Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state at 2.8% each.
Magoffin County again had the state’s highest rate at 10.3%.
• PeopleReady Skilled Trades said last week that in the past 30 days, more than 119,000 jobs were posted for skilled trades-related jobs.
That brought the total of skilled opening across the country to roughly 281,000, the report said.
It said, “The average number of job postings in the sector has increased 46% from this time last year and is up 32% compared with the pre-pandemic job market.”
The report said the average hourly wage for those jobs is roughly $22.50 — about $47,000 a year.
• AAA says travelers this weekend are paying the highest gas prices since 2014.
It said this week’s average prices in what it calls Western Central Kentucky is $2.796.
A year ago — during the pandemic when most people weren’t traveling — it was $1.834.
Owensboro’s average price last week was $2.690, AAA said.
