The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 81 Kentucky counties between March 2020 and March 2021, rose in 31 and stayed the same in eight.
COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March last year, but the massive furloughs and layoffs didn’t show up on state records until April.
Daviess reported 5% unemployment in March, up slightly from 4.9% in February and 4.4% a year earlier.
Hancock was at 4.9% last month — the same rate as in February, but up from 4.2% a year before.
McLean saw a rate of 4.5% in March — down from 4.7% in February and 4.9% in March 2020.
Muhlenberg had a rate of 6.9% last month — down from 7.3% in both February this year and March a year ago.
And Ohio was at 6% — down from 6.4% in both of the earlier months.
Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest rates at 3.8% last month.
And Magoffin had the highest at 13.6%.
• A building permit was issued last week for a VetIQ Wellness Center in the Meijer store in Heartland Crossing.
The company says it offers “affordable, convenient, preventive veterinary care and wellness services to ensure your pet is healthy year-round.”
• Kohl’s Corp. is partnering with Tommy Hilfiger men’s sportswear to add merchandise to more than 600 of its stores this fall.
The chain has also added Cole Haan, Calvin Klein and Eddie Bauer lines.
And Sephora plans to open hundreds of in-store shops inside Kohl’s stores.
• Move.org says Kentucky ranks in fifth place as the most affordable state for child care.
The study found that the average cost of child care in the state is $6,411 a year.
• CreditNinja says in a new report that 11% of Kentucky’s full-time workers expect to get a raise this year.
It added that the average full-time employee in the state saved $387 a month during the pandemic.
• doxoINSIGHTS said last week that the average Owensboro family pays $1,004 in monthly bills — not counting housing.
That, the study said, is 1.2% lower than the national average.
