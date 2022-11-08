The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and the United Way of Kentucky provided a $250,000 collaborative investment to help tornado survivors in Graves County. The money will help fund construction repair, utility assistance, automotive repair and medical device repair.
The funding will help survivors of the Dec. 10 that devastated Graves County.
United Way Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen presented the funds — awarded by the United Way Graves County Disaster Relief Committee and the United Way Board of Directors — to the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group on Oct. 24.
The mission of the recovery group is to address the needs of the community in response to damage sustained from natural disasters. In addition to repairing homes, the funding will assist with other basic needs, like furniture and appliances.
This grant will also allow the purchase of security fencing and cameras at the warehouse of stored donated items and construction materials.
Ryan Drane, the executive director of the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, said his organization is encouraging all survivors to go to its website, www.recovermayfieldgraves.com, and click on the button that says “Disaster Assistance” if they haven’t already done so.
“We utilize a case management program in order to provide a holistic recovery for all survivors,” he said. “By doing this and completing this form, if they’re not already in our case management program, that will put them into a call-in queue in which they will call and have a needs assessment completed.
“Every survivor’s recovery is different and their needs are different. We have trained case managers who walk through a recovery plan with each survivor, and that may include everything form counseling services to legal assistance with insurance of FEMA claims to new construction, needing vehicles or even furniture. We provide funding to assist in those areas.”
Drane said the $250,000 investment will mean “a huge boost” to his organization’s ability to serve survivors.
“We’re actually going to be able to use it in two different ways,” he said. “The first way will be through our case management program meeting those direct needs identified by survivors and helping them to recovery and utilizing their recovery plan.
“The secondary use of the funds is that it will allow us to make improvements to our facility here in Mayfield so we can store materials for construction and repairs of homes.”
The United Way of Kentucky and the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County have earmarked more than $1.1 million dollars in its first phase of funding for disaster recovery in Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties.
Donors from local communities, as well as those throughout the nation, contributed to the Disaster Relief Fund and were able to designate giving to impacted communities.
“It was a kind of statewide disaster relief fund through the United Way of Kentucky and local donors who gave to our office and in Graves County,” Burkeen said. “We are in a very generous community that wants to support their neighbors.
“That is $750,000 to date that has been given out through our Disaster Relief Fund just in Graves County alone.”
Burkeen said that recovery in Graves County will take time to achieve.
“We have more money coming in from the United Way of Kentucky in 2023 because these funds were meant for long-term recovery,” she said. “Restoration is going to take years in Graves County. We will be here for that.”
Organizations with 501©(3) status helping with disaster recovery efforts in Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties may apply for funding in the second allocation phase:
• Graves County: www.unitedwaypaducah.org/graves
• Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties: www.unitedwaypaducah.org/contact-us
