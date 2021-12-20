Hollywood came to Radcliff as members of the community were able to see a private screening Monday of “A Journal for Jordan” before its nationwide release Christmas Day.
The movie, whose screenplay was developed from a New York Times Best Seller by the same title, is based on life events of Dana Canedy, who many in the audience know personally.
Directed and produced by Denzel Washington, it stars Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams.
“A lot of the people who were there we my church family,” Radcliff resident Penny Canedy, Dana’s mother, said in an interview from New York where she is visiting Dana while she promotes the movie. “I wanted to share it with my church family and others in the community because I’m a proud mama. I wanted to share this happiness and this movie with them.”
Dana Canedy, who was raised in Radcliff and graduated from North Hardin High School, is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who once worked for the Times and now is a senior vice president and publisher for Simon & Schuster.
In previous interviews with The News-Enterprise, Canedy said the book was a way for her to process grief after her fiancé, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Monroe King, was killed in the Iraq War.
Canedy drew inspiration from a journal in which King wrote life lessons for the couple’s son, Jordan, and interwove the entries with Canedy’s memories of the couple and their love story.
“(Charles) is not with us, but he left a legacy of love, my nephew (Jordan) and the love that he and my sister shared,” Lynnette Canedy-Durham, Dana’s sister, told the audience before the screening.
“I think we all feel it was really nice to have old friends, family members, classmates out to support us,” she said after the screening. “It gave us another opportunity to share the story and put Charles front and center, which is where he’s meant to be.”
The making of the movie was a decade-long endeavor for Canedy as Washington secured the film rights years ago.
“It’s been an incredible process to watch,” Lynnette said. “The process has been a great journey to go through to witness (Dana’s) resilience, her strength. …We’re just very proud of her.”
Gloria Fite, pastor of All Nations Worship Center in Radcliff where Penny is a member, was part of the audience Monday and said it was her third time seeing the film because she attended the premiere in New York and another screening prior to Monday.
“To see (Dana’s) Radcliff family show up today to be able to celebrate was special,” she said. “I cry every time. It was amazing from every actor that played the roles and Chante Adams did an outstanding job as Dana.”
Although none of the scenes were shot locally, they were so similar the Canedy’s one-time neighbor Sheila Binford of Vine Grove recognized the family van when Dana came home in a movie scene and said the cul de sac looked the same.
“(Thomas Canedy Sr.) had that van from the time we lived there,” she said. “I kept trying to imagine what they would look like in place of the people playing them. It was very, very similar.”
Eleanor Guerrero, who has known the family for years and remembers meeting Jordan when he was a newborn, said people who see the movie can expect to shed a tear or two.
“It was well put together,” she said of the movie. “Denzel did a good job. Dana did a good job.”
From a military family, some of the scenes hit especially close to home, but the movie will appeal to a broader audience, said Glynis Bond of Rineyville.
“The movie was totally, totally amazing,” she said. “I am so glad I came to see it.”
It’s a movie Bond is going to be sure she encourages others to see.
“As soon as I get home, I’m texting everybody to tell them to go see it when it comes out Dec. 25,” she said. “You will not be disappointed.”
Dana’s brother, Thomas Canedy Jr., said the movie was “spot on” in the portrayal of his sister’s personality, including her stubborn side, joking he looked away during some of the love scenes.
The movie also had King’s hand in it, Thomas said.
“God was putting things in place,” he said about the development of the book and the making of the movie. “We don’t know why it happened, but it happened and the pieces just fell into place so uniquely, so we know it was (Charles) behind the whole story.”
Penny hopes the movie’s message resonates with movie-goers.
“I hope and I pray that everyone who sees this movie, I know it’s going to affect their lives some kind of way,” Penny said. “It’s a movie about life, about loving, and loving our loved ones and our family, relatives and those around us. I hope that audiences carry something away in their hearts and into their lives in a positive way.”
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.