The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the death of a female whose body was found on the bank of the Ohio River on Tuesday night.
OPD reports say the body, which had not been identified as of Wednesday, was reported at 7:21 p.m. along the riverbank in the 1400 block of West First Street. The body was found entangled in brush near Fern Terra, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer.
Boggess said a person reported seeing a body while at a convenience store. The report was called in from the store, but investigators had not spoken to the person who made the call as of last Tuesday night, Boggess said.
An autopsy on Wednesday determined the female to be white, from 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and between 200 and 250 pounds. She had her left leg surgically amputated below the knee and has a tattoo with a large yellow star, along with a smaller red and smaller black star, on the inside of her left wrist. She also had a vine or rope tattoo on her left wrist similar to a bracelet. And she had an indistinguishable tattoo on her upper right chest about 3 inches in size.
Boggess said she is believed to have died several weeks or months ago, according to autopsy results.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
