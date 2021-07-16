After a year of uncertainties and hybrid learning methods caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three school systems in Daviess County announced Friday that they will make a return to live classroom instruction for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Superintendents from Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools said in a joint statement Friday that there would be a cohesive approach to school instruction when students return to classrooms next month. This includes a voluntary mask policy for all students and staff across the districts.
“Mask wearing will be optional for everyone involved in any school activity as we start the school year,” Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said Friday. “With that being said, we want to empower our families to make those decisions.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools Superintendent David Kessler said Friday that each district has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation since the beginning of the pandemic, and now that a vaccine is widely available, it seems like a good opportunity to make face masks optional, at least initially.
“If we run into a situation where we have to make a change, then we can address that when it comes, but that is something we want to work together as a community,” Kessler said.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said any instances of bullying or “mask shaming” students or staff for choosing to wear a face mask will not be tolerated.
“We are going to hit that off pretty early,” he said. “I will be with all of my principals (and) administrators next week and that is going to be a huge priority for us.”
Robbins said school should be a safe environment where everyone is comfortable to be themselves and do their best, and if “mask shaming” were to occur, it would be treated according to the district's bullying and harassment policies.
“No one should feel any kind of negativity directed their way as a result of that,” Robbins said.
The contact tracing procedures established during the previous school year will remain in place, and unvaccinated students will have to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus, while vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine.
Some of those procedures include a reinforced importance on handwashing, the availability of hand sanitizer throughout buildings and increased cleaning procedures at the close of the day.
“All of those things will stay and hopefully make everyone feel better about health and safety that we are always very vigilant about,” Constant said.
According to a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Public Health both recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a face mask.
While Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools released their district's respective COVID-19 plans Friday, Kessler said the plan for Owensboro Catholic Schools will be released next week.
“It is very similar to the other county school systems, what we are setting up as a plan knowing that there are probably going to have to be changes made along the way,” Kessler said.
While students will soon be heading back to the classroom, Constant said there are options for Owensboro students who might not yet be comfortable being back in a classroom setting.
“We do have a virtual option that we can entertain for middle and high school students,” Constant said.
For elementary students it is a little more complicated, as there is not a defined COVID-19 virtual instruction program for those students, but a “home/hospital procedure” that is in place could be an option, he said.
Robbins said he believes it is important that the local school systems present a unified plan as the new school year begins, as it allows for the same, concise message to go out to parents, students and community members.
“I think it helps us to have one message for schooling in our entire community and how that is going to be handled,” he said.
