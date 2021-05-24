The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident where a man was found dead and a woman was injured Monday on Browns Valley Road in Utica.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the home in the 400 block of Browns Valley Road around noon Monday after a woman who lives at the home went to a neighbor's house and said she had been stabbed.
"A female fled this residence and went to the (neighbor) for help," said Major Barry Smith, the sheriff's office's chief deputy. "While we were responding, she told the neighbors there was another person in the home that had injuries."
"She was telling them she had been stabbed with a screwdriver," Smith said.
While officers were responding to the scene, the husband of the female victim called 911, Smith said.
"It appears her husband showed up at the scene, then called dispatch and said the male inside the residence had been shot or stabbed, and that his wife was missing," Smith said.
"He said he went to get his grandson from school" and came home to find the man had been assaulted, Smith said.
At the home, deputies found a man, who rents a room there, with wounds. The man, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Smith said.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said the male victim is scheduled for an autopsy Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office, and his name would be likely be released Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The woman "was alert and talking" but had extensive injuries due to blood loss, Smith said.
Detectives were conducting interviews and processing the scene Monday afternoon.
