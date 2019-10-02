Louisville’s largest employer has received federal approval to operate a drone airline — but don’t expect to see the unmanned aircrafts flying around the Derby City any time soon.
The Federal Aviation Administration granted United Parcel Service permission on Friday to utilize drones for delivery of items and to regularly fly drones beyond the operators’ visual line of sight, the Atlanta package delivery company announced Tuesday.
This approval, a Part 135 Standard certification, has not been attained by any other company, according to UPS. It allows for the company to fly an unlimited number of drones with an unlimited number of remote operators. It also permits the drone and cargo to exceed 55 pounds and fly at night.
Upon receiving approval, UPS immediately launched its first drone delivery flight at WakeMed’s hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. UPS announced it had applied for federal approval of its drone airline in July.
“This is history in the making, and we aren’t done yet,” David Abney, UPS chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our technology is opening doors for UPS and solving problems in unique ways for our customers.”
For anyone in Louisville curious about when they might see UPS drones in the airspace: company spokesman Jim Mayer said that there is “no timeline” for when the technology will come to the area.
“The next steps in terms of advancing is expanding to some other hospital systems,” Mayer told the Courier Journal.
UPS has some company in delivering small packages via drone.
Amazon announced in early June a new design for autonomous drones that the company would use to deliver packages. The plan was to start implementing it within a few months after years of working toward that goal.
And in April, Google offshoot Alphabet’s Wing got FAA approval to use drones for delivery. It aims to implement home and business deliveries by the end of the year.
Employing more than 20,000 full- and part-time employees at its Derby City facilities, UPS has had a major impact in Louisville, and it is looking to expand.
In late September, the company announced that it will invest $750 million in a series of projects over the next 10 to 15 years in the Louisville area. UPS plans to add 1,000 high-paying jobs in the area within seven years. These employees will make an average hourly wage of $70, benefits included.
