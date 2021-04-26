The Vatican has reinstated the Rev. Ed Bradley's priestly faculties, according to a press release issued Monday by the Diocese of Owensboro.
In 2019, Bradley was suspended from public ministry by the Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, following a recommendation by the Diocesan Review Board that an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been found credible. Another allegation arose, with both dating from the 1980s when Bradley was dean of students and then principal of Owensboro Catholic High School.
The Diocesan Review Board opened an investigation and on April 25, 2019, recommended to Bishop Medley that the allegations be deemed substantiated.
Medley accepted the Diocesan Review Board’s counsel and submitted a report to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in the Vatican, recommending that Bradley’s temporary suspension from public ministry be made permanent. Bradley, with his canonical counsel, filed an appeal of this decision with the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, according to the release.
Medley received word from the Vatican last week "immediately reinstating Fr. Bradley’s priestly faculties and lifting the restrictions applied. However, the Vatican decree notes “given the imprudent behavior of the cleric throughout the course of his ministry in education, the Congresso (Vatican body) imposes a penal precept (restriction) on the cleric, according to canon 1739, through which he is forbidden to enter any primary or secondary school for a period of five years,” according to the release.
Bradley had retired but worked part-time as a volunteer chaplain for Owensboro Catholic High School when the allegations were made.
