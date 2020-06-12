Vickie Lynn Emerson Jenkins, 63, of Earlington, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Evansville on Dec. 16, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Betty Miller Emerson. Mrs. Jenkins was a homemaker and loved gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford Emerson, Jesse Emerson and Brian Emerson; and a sister, Betty Birge.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, James Jenkins; a daughter, Betty Goodwin of Earlington; a son, Joseph Goodwin of Bowling Green; two grandchildren; brothers William Wayne “Billy” Emerson of Nortonville, Ricky Emerson, Charles Emerson of Nortonville and Elbert Emerson Jr. of Gary, Indiana; a sister, Reida Ann Tolliver; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
