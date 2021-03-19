The victims of Thursday's fatal traffic collision in McLean County have been identified.
Kentucky State Police reports say Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonvile, and Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberlyn Howard, 3, both of Calhoun, were killed in the collision that took place at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky 81 near the McLean County-Daviess County line.
Reports say Fox was driving north when his vehicle apparently crossed the center line and sideswiped a dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs. Fox's sport utility vehicle then swerved into the southbound lane and struck a passenger car driven by Dylan Howard, 24, of Calhoun.
Fox, Rodney and Emberlyn Howard were pronounced dead at the scene. Dylan Howard was flown to Ascension-St. Vincent hospital in Evansville, and a second juvenile in Howard's vehicle was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then flown to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Korb was not injured and was later charged with driving under the influence.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
