Virginia Fre Della “Freddie” Hancock, 99, of Owensboro, passed away January 3, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Waverly, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Della Hancock.
Freddie was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and a resident of the Carmel Home. She retired from Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, after 33 years of service. After her retirement, Freddie spent several years working as a real estate agent before moving to Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Monsignor George Hancock.
Freddie is survived by her brother, Robert Franklin Hancock, of Morganfield, KY; her nieces, Cecelia Hamilton, of Owensboro, Mary (Glenn) Byars, of Morganfield, and Karen (Andy) Ducker, of Coral Springs, FL; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Carmel Home, with visitation 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, or to the Carmel Home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Freddie Hancock may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
