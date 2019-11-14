The McLean County High School volleyball team had their end of season banquet on Nov. 2 at Calhoun Christian Church with nearly 100 players, coaches, family members and fans in attendance. Several awards were presented after those in attendance enjoyed a meal together.
The varsity players were presented with the following awards: Most Improved -- Ellie Alexander, Overall Player of the Year -- Abby Englehardt, Defensive Player -- Meredith Free, Offensive Player -- Abby Englehardt, Most Kills (136) -- Katie Cessna, Most Service Aces (54) -- Kylie Ward and Most Solo Blocks (126) -- Claire Hudson. Hudson ended the season with the most blocks in the Third Region and was 15th in the State.
The JV players were presented with the following awards: Defensive Player -- Madison Wilson, Offensive Player -- Alex Bastin and Most Improved -- Lilly Underwood.
The freshman players were presented with the following awards: Defensive Player -- Riley Hudson, Offensive Player -- Cheyenne Kessinger and Most Improved -- Jenna Capps.
"We said goodbye to our two seniors and encouraged all the up and coming players," shared head coach Keith Sage. "I want to thank all the fans and supporters. We are looking forward to off-season training and building an even better team next year."
