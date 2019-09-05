The McLean County High School volleyball team participated in the Apollo Slam Tournament on Aug. 23 and 24 in Owensboro. They lost in pool play to Apollo 25-9 on Friday, but beat Edmonson County in three sets 25-19, 25-15, 15-9 to get into the silver bracket for Saturday's tournament play.
McLean County lost to Allen County-Scottsville 25-21 and 25-14 in the first match on Saturday. They had a tough match with a good Daviess County team and came up short 25-10 and 25-12. The Lady Cougars lost their final match of the tournament against Hopkinsville High School 25-21 and 25-19.
There were several note-worthy performances from the weekend. Claire Hudson had an 88% hitting percentage and 15 solo blocks. Meredith Free, playing libero, had a great weekend passing at a 2.0 level and Katie Cessna had 9 kills hitting at a 70% rate. Addison Horn led all serving with an average of two aces per match.
"It was a tough opening match against a strong Apollo team, but the Lady Cougars rose to the occasion and continued to improve on their execution," stated head coach Keith Sage. "Our blocking and defense have come a long way in a short period of time. The most important thing is that we continue our improvement towards our goal of doing well at our District matches."
The Lady Cougars faced Union County earlier this week on Monday and will host Todd County on Thursday, Sept. 5. The first serve is at 5:30 p.m.
