Volleyball team suffers losses to Ohio County, Owensboro

The McLean County High School volleyball team spent some time on the road with games at Ohio County and Owensboro. The Lady Cougars fell in four sets to the Lady Eagles on Sept. 17. McLean County lost in three sets to Owensboro on Sept. 19.
The Lady Cougars lost the first two sets at Ohio County, 25-9 and 25-15, before winning the third set 25-18. The Lady Eagles won the match after claiming the final set 25-10.
"I think the Lady Cougars under-estimated their opponents and it took two sets to get in rhythm," commented head coach Keith Sage. "We still don't have our #1 setter, Kylie Ward, back from injury and it is taking its toll."
Meredith Free passed at an excellent 2.6 rating. Katie Cessna and Abby Englehardt both had five kills. Addison Horn had three kills.
After taking Owensboro High School to five sets at home in the first match this year, McLean County lost in three sets at Owensboro on September 19. The Lady Cougars fell 25-18, 25-10, 25-10.
Coach Sage shared that the night was marked with poor passing overall as a team. "It just seems like everybody was off on defense. I feel our young team was just putting too much pressure on themselves and was having trouble bouncing back from a single error and was following it up with another one."
Claire Hudson had four solo blocks on defense. Offensively, Katie Cessna and Abby Englehardt each had four kills.
After matches at home and on the road earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will host Ohio County tonight, Oct. 3. Games begin at 5:30 p.m.
