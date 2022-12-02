Ten local bluegrass bands and duos are available to play Christmas music at no charge for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospice, hospitals and other places this year during Volunteer Owensboro’s first Jingle Jam.
It’s a partnership with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Randy Lanham, director of both Volunteer Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Academy at the Hall of Fame, has taken his students to those places for years.
But this year, the program has a name.
He said, “I’m not sure how many of the bands have been booked, but we’ve reached out to Owensboro Health, Chautauqua, Carmel Home, Cedarhurst, Wendell Foster, The Opportunity Center, Park Regency, One Park Place, Boulware Mission, Fern Terra, Hospice of Western Kentucky, Twin Rivers, Heritage Place and Hermitage.”
Any other places with large groups of people who want to book a band can email him at volunteerowensboro@gmail.com, Lanham said.
He said, “We want to spread the joy of Christmas caroling and take it to folks that can’t get out.”
Bands available include The Fletcher Family, Mackenzie Bell, Emmie Williams and Lucy Chaney, Bluegrass Brothers, Jude Evans and Max Knoop, Shrimp n Grits, Parker and Sarah Malone, Wayne Morris, The Jarboe Brothers and Skylar and Randy Lanham.
Lanham said the Bluegrass Brothers are 12- and 13-year-olds who will go into homes to perform for homebound people.
“We want to bring some joy to anyone stuck indoors,” he said.
Most of the groups came from the Hall of Fame’s Saturday music lessons, Lanham said.
“I’m so proud of these students,” he said.
Lanham said the groups will be providing live Christmas music on WBIO-FM 94.7 at 3:45 p.m. each Thursday and at the Hall of Fame from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
This year’s music students will perform at the Hall of Fame on Dec. 10, he said.
The Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree on Saturday night at the Hall of Fame is sold out.
But Lanham said, “We will be streaming the show live to several nursing homes. The YouTube link will be sent to them the day of the show and they can tune in live and watch from their facility or watch it at their convenience.”
He said providing bands to facilities in the community is part of the Bluegrass Music Academy’s “Music With A Mission” program.
