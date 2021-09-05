It’s been well documented that America has a labor shortage this year.
It’s partly because baby boomers have been retiring for the past decade.
And partly because many people didn’t like their old jobs and didn’t return after being off work last year during mandatory closings.
So, companies are starting to raise wages in an effort to get workers to return.
Walgreens announced last week that it is raising its starting pay to $15 an hour in October.
CVS made a similar announcement earlier.
And Walmart says it will raise the hourly wages of its more than 565,000 employees by at least $1, starting Sept. 25.
That will take its average wage to $16.40 an hour.
• In 2013, The Bourbon Review began its listing of “America’s Best Bourbon Bars.”
And every year, Owensboro’s Miller House, 301 W. Fifth St., has been on it.
This year, the list is the longest ever with 42 Kentucky bars, 14 in the Northeast, 23 in the Midwest, 37 in the South and 24 in the West.
• Drew and Ashley Wedding have opened Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Owensboro, Kentucky-Rockport, Indiana, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise.
The service area includes Daviess, McLean, Hancock and Ohio Counties in Kentucky, and Spencer and Perry Counties in Indiana.
Drew Wedding is the former facilities services coordinator at Western Kentucky University-Owensboro, where he was responsible for all cleaning, maintenance and construction projects on campus.
• Five Below, which has an Owensboro store, says it’s on track to open 170 to 175 new stores this year and end fiscal 2021 with nearly 1,200 stores.
The company reported same-store sales were up 39.2% from a year ago for the quarter that ended July 31.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
