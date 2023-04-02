Kentucky freshman point guard Cason Wallace has entered the 2023 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility, he announced on Saturday.
“I’m all in,” Wallace said in his announcement through ESPN.
Wallace is widely projected as a lottery pick and has a chance to become the Wildcats’ first top-10 pick since Kevin Knox in 2018.
The Dallas native ranked fourth on the team in scoring at 11.7 points per game to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals while starting all 32 games in which he appeared despite dealing with various nagging back and knee injuries throughout the season. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times en route to earning a selection on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Wallace finished the year ranked third in steals (63), behind only Rajon Rondo (87) and John Wall (66); and eighth in assists (136) all-time by a Kentucky freshman.
He scored in double figures in 18 of 32 games, with four games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 27 vs. Florida A&M, 20 vs. Florida, 24 vs. Arkansas, and 21 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Kentucky’s 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In his first collegiate game, Wallace nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in a win over Howard and tied the school’s single-game steals record with eight to go alongside 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. He also dished out a season-high 11 assists in a win at Mississippi State.
“Cason is a play-making guard who is going to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at the next level,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He has good size and a tremendous feel for the game, and no situation is too big for him. He’s ready to take this step and I’m thrilled for he and his family.”
He has been compared to Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday.
“He’s a warrior and a winner. He always has been. Just go back to his final AAU season when he led his team on a run at the Peach Jam (the premier high school tournament every year),” wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham.
“Offensively, Wallace doesn’t possess a ‘wow’ factor. He’s a jack of all trades and a master of none on that end. But he is a master of making winning plays as an elite defender. He always seems to come up with a loose ball, make the right pass and score some timely buckets.”
A McDonald’s All-American out of Richardson High School in Dallas, Wallace was ranked No. 10 overall in the 2022 class by the industry average 247Sports Composite and chose UK over Tennessee, Texas, and UT-San Antonio.
He is the fourth Wildcat to announce a decision this offseason. Forward Brennan Canada announced he will return next season, point guard Sahvir Wheeler entered the transfer portal, and Jacob Toppin also entered the NBA Draft.
