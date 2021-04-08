According to the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard and Map, Warrick County has two new COVID-19 cases. There have been 56 new COVID-19 tests administered and zero new deaths. The positivity rate for the county is 6.5%, which puts the advisory level in blue.
There have been 83,725 total tests administered with 7,635 total positive cases and 155 total deaths.
The Warrick County vaccination site is Deaconess Express Clinic on 3150 Warrick Drive in Boonville. Vaccinations can be administered Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is available to residents at Deaconess and St. Vincent. There is also a testing site at the Warrick County Education Center on 3199 State Road 261 in Newburgh.
Hours for the WCEC testing site are: Monday from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.; Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is closed on Sundays.
According to the dashboard, there have been 12,331 new tests administered statewide with 762 new positive cases. The positivity rate is 4.3% and there has been one new reported death.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana, there have been a total of 9,038,809 tests administered with 691,625 total positive cases. There have been 12,668 total deaths.
As of March 31, Hoosiers ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. According to Indiana’s Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box, 16 and 17 year olds can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must bring a parent to the vaccination appointment if at all possible. If a parent cannot be present, written permission or verbal permission via phone are allowed.
Anyone 18 years old or older can register for the vaccine at ourshot.in.gov, by calling 2-1-1 or by visiting a federal pharmacy partner site such as Kroger or Meijer.
According to Box, there have been 137 cases of the U.K. B-117 variant reported in Indiana as of March 31. There have been two cases of the South African B-1251 variant, one case of the Brizilian P-1 variant and 27 cases of the California variant.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
