I grew up eager to vote. My first vote was cast at what was then the King Charles Inn on East Fourth Street. I was so excited.
I became a teacher and helped even the youngest value voting. As a kindergarten teacher at Foust Elementary School, we set up make believe voting booths where the kids put an "x" before the picture of their chosen candidate.
Fast forward 20 years to learn that my wee ones were having a barrier placed before them. No voting place for them east of Frederica Street. I was sick when I saw the list of voting places. An accident? An oversight? Insensitivity? Just an oversight slipped right under the radar.
Sorry, my beloved wee ones. Someone has lost sight of your right to vote, to be a part of our democracy. Hang in there! There’s still people in Owensboro who care!
Judy Dixon
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.