Rhonda Gray considers her coworkers at the Owensboro Public Schools Transportation Department to be a part of her family.
Gray, OPS assistant transportation coordinator, said she and her coworkers all enjoy one another. When one of them is grieving, they grieve together, and when there is cause for celebration, they celebrate together.
Most of all, she said, they all have a shared love for children, which is what makes their jobs particularly special.
“Our motto is: We aim to please, and we spend our days achieving that,” Gray said. “We do everything for the kids. We are all together doing everything for the kids, and getting them to and from school safely each and every day.”
OPS is one of the few districts in the region that is not struggling to staff its transportation department. While some districts have as many as 30 or more open positions for bus drivers and substitutes, OPS is fully staffed, and has been for several years.
The district has a high retention rate for its transportation employees, many of whom have been with the school system for several years.
John DeLacey, OPS director of transportation, said the district is fortunate to be fully staffed in his department. He said the department’s strong culture is what motivates employees.
He attributed that culture to his predecessors, Chris Gaddis and Alice Thompson.
He also said the department’s current staff helps to keep the environment “outstanding.”
“Our staff genuinely cares about one another,” he said. “They are always willing to pitch in to help one another. They greet each other every morning and they check on each other every afternoon. They have a tough job to do each day, but they do a great job of supporting one another.”
Before the pandemic, the department regularly would meet outside of work to have picnics with their families, or go bowling with one another, Gray said.
She also said the transportation department employees try to have potlucks and share meals together when they can. They keep a “meal fund” that everyone chips in on, and often use that to get together for fellowship and food.
Gray said the entire department knows they are all equally important parts devoted to the mission of student safety. She said it’s not uncommon for drivers to help one another if they are struggling with a specific route on a particular day.
No questions asked, she said, they step in to offer assistance.
Just like any family, she said, they may not always get along, but they all respect one another. They also take their jobs very seriously.
Transportation department employees are important, and all of them have a sense of pride in their work, she said.
“A lot of times, the bus driver is the first person to greet the student in the morning, and the last to greet them in the afternoon,” she said. “That might be the best interaction that child has had all day. We always make sure to greet all of our kids, and make sure they feel special in that way.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.