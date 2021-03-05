After my wife and I received our second and final COVID-19 vaccination shot, I told her, “You know, I wonder why they don't give out pins or something to show that people have gotten their final shots.” Just a thought.
I think I read on the computer where Israel has done this for their people, and it allows them to board planes and other things just by showing this pin of some sort. If this were done, people would see and feel safer around others just knowing that they, in all likelihood, may not be a threat to others.
If you don't believe me, just do an internet search on “Does Israel give their people some sort of recognition pin after receiving their final COVID-19 shot?”
Phillip Moorman
Owensboro
