We need a official downtown New Year’s Eve celebration again.
Something that would bring tourists to town and fill our hotels.
And give us something to do.
From about 1994 to 2001, there was a free festival on New Year’s Eve called “First Night.”
But that disappeared more than 20 years ago.
We’ve spent hundreds of millions to revitalize our downtown and give people a reason to come back down there.
So, what are we going to do for New Year’s Eve?
Of course, the most famous New Year’s Eve celebration is in New York City.
Hundreds of thousands of people head to Times Square to watch an 11,875-pound Waterford Crystal lighted ball drop down a pole.
And people from all over the world watch on TV.
That’s been going on since 1907.
But Manhattan isn’t the only place with a New Year’s Eve drop that draws big crowds.
Here are a few I found on the Internet and what they drop:
Eastport, Maine, a red maple leaf and a sardine; Brooksville, Fla., a 200-pound tangerine; Key West, Fla., a large ruby slipper; Miami, a 35-foot orange; Atlanta, a giant peach; Duluth, Ga., a disco ball; Gainesville, Ga., a chicken; Macon, Ga., a cherry blossom ball; Tallapoosa, Ga., a possum.
Winder, Ga,, a jug; Vincennes, Ind., a big watermelon; Easton, Md., a crab; Havre de Grace, Md., a wooden duck; Ocean City, Md., a beach ball; Traverse City, Mich, a cherry; Niagara Falls, N.Y., a 10-foot Gibson Guitar; Raleigh, N.C., an 900-pound acorn; Eastover, N.C., a 30-pound wooden flea; Charlotte, N.C., a lighted crown; Mount Olive, N.C., a pickle.
And the list goes on.
But you know what I didn’t find?
Not one city is dropping a banjo or a mandolin.
And we’ve named ourselves the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.
If we’re serious about that, we could bring people downtown on New Year’s Eve in the future to watch a lighted mandolin or banjo descend a downtown pole.
Or we could do it on the cheap by just tossing an old banjo off a downtown building.
That idea is free.
And worth every penny.
