The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will not appear as scheduled at Sunset Cruisers’ downtown car show Saturday, Aug. 1.
The giant meat-packing company canceled the Wienermobile’s appearance because the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, planned to protest, according to Steve McNatton’s Facebook page.
Sunset Cruisers’ first downtown car show this year is still scheduled to take place. Fords are the featured cars for this month’s show.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
